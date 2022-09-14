Pinckney officials frustrated over Copenhagen FD limbo

Pinckney town officials are facing a budget deadline as they wait for the Copenhagen Fire Department to decide its fate.
Pinckney town officials are facing a budget deadline as they wait for the Copenhagen Fire Department to decide its fate.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen says its fire department missed Monday’s deadline to decide on its future and town of Pinckney officials expressed frustration as the future of their fire services hinges on what the Copenhagen department does.

Three weeks ago, the village of Copenhagen gave the fire department an ultimatum: hand over control of the department or dissolve.

It’s a result of fallout from a state audit that showed the department’s books didn’t add up.

At a Pinckney town board meeting Tuesday night, Supervisor Sherry Harmych said the longer the department takes to make a decision, the less time the town has to prepare for next year’s budget as it decides whether to keep its fire contract with Copenhagen.

“Nobody wants to see this happen,” Harmych said. “As long as I have been in office, Copenhagen has covered our area and we have a good relationship with them, and I just don’t understand why they don’t comply with what the village wants. The village is only trying to do what’s right.”

Harmych says if Pinckney drops its contract with Copenhagen, it would have to strike a deal with another nearby fire department.

She says the town has had talks with some other departments.

