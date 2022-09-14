Rescue squad saves woman’s life, brings her home from hospital

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - When disaster strikes, a little help can go a long way. For one north country resident, that help came in the form of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.

Last Tuesday, Cheryl Graves was just getting home when she felt a pain in her chest. Worried, she called 911.

Debbie Singleton and fellow members of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad rushed to her Adams Center home.

“When Debbie got to the house, all I heard was her voice at the door. After that, I don’t remember anything until I got to the hospital,” said Graves.

“Before we got to the ambulance, we stood her up and pivoted her to put her in a stair chair. She collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on me then,” said Singleton.

According to the American Heart Association, the odds of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are less than 10% so saving Graves was no small task. It took constant CPR, 5 shocks from the defibrillator, and four rounds of adrenaline before her pulse came back.

“I didn’t think that it would happen because everyone I spoke to today on the way out of the hospital said that I was very fortunate. Like my doctor said, people like me don’t usually make it to the table,” said Graves.

They were able to stabilize Graves at Samaritan Medical Center and she spent the past week recovering in Syracuse

“It is a very big deal. It’s a very rewarding experience. I’ve been in constant contact with the family and now her. She’s going to have no negative outcomes. We were able to do everything correctly,” said Singleton.

Wednesday marked Cheryl’s return home to the north country and she made the trip in style with the people who saved her life. Reflecting on the experience, she says never ignore the warning signs.

“Maybe it’s a false alarm, but in my case, it wasn’t. It gave them the time to do what they needed to do. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. I’m glad I’m here,” said Graves.

Your loved ones won’t always be able to make that call for themselves. If you’re worried about them, call 911 immediately. They’ll walk you through the next few steps.

