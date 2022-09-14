Sarah Sisson Manley, 78, of Norfolk

Sarah Sisson Manley of Norfolk passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the age of 78. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Sisson Manley of Norfolk passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the age of 78. She died at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center under the care of her family.

Sarah was pre-deceased by her husband Martin Manley and her parents.

She is survived by her son Todd and his wife Colleen; Barbara Bond and husband Richard; grandchildren Dean Manley, Leah Manley, Kyle Bond, Garrett Bond, and sisters, Robin Wilkinson and Judith Hoogendoorn and beloved dog, Penny.

Sarah was born in Potsdam, NY on January 13, 1944, to Francis and Carolyn Sisson. She attended Potsdam HS and graduated from The Knox School, Long Island, NY. Sarah enjoyed the many friends she worked with at Head Start.

She loved her annual trips to Siesta Key, Florida, and cherished her years at the family’s camp on Crooked Pond. Lobster and Prime Rib dinners were favorites back in the day and a good meal at the Hotel Grande with all the kids in the “jail” was an evening well spent!

Some wonderful memories of Mimi include her fabulous sense of humor, sleepovers, pool and sun time, nerf wars (she was the champion), ice cream at Hazels, knee hockey, fondue on the back porch, summer trips to Lake Placid, and of course her famous cooking skills…she could microwave ANTHING! She was rink side for all her grandsons’ hockey games and ring side for her granddaughter’s horse shows. She could not have been more proud of her grandchildren – they meant everything to her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts and prayers for the Manley family can be shared at garnerfh.com.

