The Sideways in Concert

Ives Park Canton NY
The Sideways, September 16
The Sideways, September 16(SLC Arts Festival)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Part of the North Country Arts Festival

Friday, September 16 at 6pm

Ives Park Concert Series Presents: The SidewaysLive on the Ives Park Gazebo Stage. Bring a lawn chair or blanket!This is a smoke-free performance.---CHECK OUT THE SIDEWAYS: https://www.facebook.com/thesidewaysband

Formed in 2018 to showcase the virtuosity of singer-songwriter Joey “Sideways Stehle’' in Rochester, NY. The Sideways has quickly built a fan base in Rochester, NY and other upstate NY music scenes. Joey expertly manages to deliver deeply personal and introspective lyrics over a wide variety of upbeat musical genres, ranging from Pop to Jazz, with a healthy helping of Funk and Soul to keep your head bouncing and your feet dancing.

