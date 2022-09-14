State police suspend trooper charged with felony
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony.
State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday.
Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item the next day. He was off-duty at the time.
According to troopers, Walmart notified police after they discovered the box contained an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.
Oskay was charged with a felony count of falsifying business records and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
He has been suspended from his job while an internal investigation is being conducted.
Oskey was issued a ticket to appear in Watertown Town Court on October 3.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.