State police suspend trooper charged with felony

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony.

State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday.

Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item the next day. He was off-duty at the time.

According to troopers, Walmart notified police after they discovered the box contained an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.

Oskay was charged with a felony count of falsifying business records and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

He has been suspended from his job while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Oskey was issued a ticket to appear in Watertown Town Court on October 3.

