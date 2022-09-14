Stefanik seeks another term in House GOP leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking another term in Republican leadership in the House of Representatives.

Stefanik is currently the Republican conference chair, a job she wants again. It’s the number three leadership position in the House.

In a statement, her campaign said Stefanik had the endorsement of the rest of Republican leadership and two-thirds of the conference.

She has opposition; Politico reports a first term congressman from Florida, Byron Donalds, one of two Black members of the Republican caucus, will also seek the conference chair job.

Stefanik must also first win re-election in her district this November, in order to return to Washington and seek another term in leadership. She’s opposed by Democrat Matt Castelli.

