A tease of fall this week

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a peek of sun today, but mostly we’ll have cloudy skies.

There’s a 30% chance of rain. We could see stray showers before 8 a.m. and again this afternoon.

And it will feel like fall. Some places could see 70, but much of the day will be spent in the 60s.

Skies clear overnight. It will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be in the mid-60s and partly sunny on Friday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be in the upper 70s and mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Wednesday AM weather
Rain today & feeling cooler later