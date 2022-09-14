Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Potsdam and Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Kirkey passed away early Wednesday morning in Massena with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Theresa E. Kirkey.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.