Traffic advisory: State Route 3 in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will be stopped periodically along State Route 3 in southern St. Lawrence County for about the next two months.

State Department of Transportation officials say the New York Power Authority will be working on transmission lines in Pitcairn.

The work, near Bacon Road, starts Wednesday and continues through November 15.

Traffic stops will be after 8:30 a.m. to minimize delays for commuters and school buses.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.