Traffic advisory: State Route 3 in Pitcairn

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will be stopped periodically along State Route 3 in southern St. Lawrence County for about the next two months.

State Department of Transportation officials say the New York Power Authority will be working on transmission lines in Pitcairn.

The work, near Bacon Road, starts Wednesday and continues through November 15.

Traffic stops will be after 8:30 a.m. to minimize delays for commuters and school buses.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
Watertown city officials continue work on a new zoning law.
Watertown lawmakers debate where to allow help for homeless
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Pinckney town officials are facing a budget deadline as they wait for the Copenhagen Fire...
Pinckney officials frustrated over Copenhagen FD limbo
WWNY Crane students learn about teaching hip-hop in classrooms
WWNY Group getting disabled people to register to vote
WWNY State’s gun laws could put historical reenactments in jeopardy