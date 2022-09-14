Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lisbon man who’s wanted on charges stemming from what they call a “physical domestic” last month.

Troopers say 33-year-old Patrick Whitehill is wanted on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Police say they were called to the scene of the incident at around 7:30 p.m. on August 30, but Whitehill had already fled.

Anyone with information can call 315-379-0012.

