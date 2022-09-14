Watertown rapids announce new general manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM.
She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was 12 with the old Watertown Indians.
Now she gets the opportunity to run the front office, one of the few women in any level of baseball to be a general manager.
She has a wealth of ideas and is happy to get the opportunity.
Also announced was the return of the coaching staff for another season, led by head coach Mike Kogut along with assistants Dan Myers and Riley Moonan.
For co-owner Mike Schell, he sees a bright future for the collegiate league team.
The Rapids look forward to continuing their success.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Alexandria 2, Sackets Harbor 1
Belleville Henderson 4, South Lewis 0
Immaculate Heart 5, Copenhagen 1
Watertown 9, Carthage 0
Beaver 2, Lyme 1
Lowville 3, Holland Patent 1
Harrisville 1, Thousand Islands 0
Edwards-Knox 5, Gouverneur 0
Morristown 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Lisbon 2, Heuvelton 0
Salmon River 5, Malone 1
Girls’ high school soccer
St. Regis Falls 4, Brushton-Moira 0
Madrid-Waddington 6, Tupper Lake 1
St. Lawrence Central 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Chateaugay 3, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Women’s college soccer
SUNY Potsdam 3, Utica 2
College volleyball
Jefferson 3, Onondaga 2
High school volleyball
Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0
Malone 3, Salmon River 2
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 60, Beaver River 32
Lowville 57, Indian River 43
South Jefferson 96, South Lewis 69
St. Lawrence Central 111, Potsdam 58
Canton 121, Massena 41
Malone 56, OFA 36
