Watertown rapids announce new general manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM.

She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was 12 with the old Watertown Indians.

Now she gets the opportunity to run the front office, one of the few women in any level of baseball to be a general manager.

She has a wealth of ideas and is happy to get the opportunity.

Also announced was the return of the coaching staff for another season, led by head coach Mike Kogut along with assistants Dan Myers and Riley Moonan.

For co-owner Mike Schell, he sees a bright future for the collegiate league team.

The Rapids look forward to continuing their success.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Alexandria 2, Sackets Harbor 1

Belleville Henderson 4, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 5, Copenhagen 1

Watertown 9, Carthage 0

Beaver 2, Lyme 1

Lowville 3, Holland Patent 1

Harrisville 1, Thousand Islands 0

Edwards-Knox 5, Gouverneur 0

Morristown 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Lisbon 2, Heuvelton 0

Salmon River 5, Malone 1

Girls’ high school soccer

St. Regis Falls 4, Brushton-Moira 0

Madrid-Waddington 6, Tupper Lake 1

St. Lawrence Central 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Chateaugay 3, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 3, Utica 2

College volleyball

Jefferson 3, Onondaga 2

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0

Malone 3, Salmon River 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 60, Beaver River 32

Lowville 57, Indian River 43

South Jefferson 96, South Lewis 69

St. Lawrence Central 111, Potsdam 58

Canton 121, Massena 41

Malone 56, OFA 36

