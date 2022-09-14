Why students choose a trade over going to college

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Instead of college, many high school students are learning a trade. We spoke with some students about why they’re choosing a different path.

Prepping to run a drain line - all part of plumbing and HVAC. It’s a trade skill that some say is a straight shot into the workforce.

“I like it. It’s fun. I do want to do it when I get out of here and I already have a job lined up for me to work through my internship,” said Denilson Dasilva, plumbing/HVAC student.

Dasilva is a second-year student at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. It offers trade programs such as plumbing and HVAC where students take their last two years of high school to master the skill to the best of their ability.

Dasilva says trade work has always been his top option post-high school.

“I don’t want to go to college. I like learning hands-on more than bookwork and stuff,” he said.

Dasilva’s classmate Justin Bath says he enjoys the job itself.

“Just working, you know, using my hands, having to think, just being engaged and all of that stuff. Not sitting somewhere and typing on a computer,” he said.

BOCES officials say the trade industry is hiring now more than ever as the Baby Boomer generation is retiring.

Hannah Thompson grew up watching both her father and grandfather in the plumbing/HVAC trade and hopes to someday build her own business.

“Plumbing and HVAC are a really important trade to our world. It’s needed. You’re going to be doing something every day. That’s basically how it is; you’re always going to be busy. There’s so much to the trade, and so many different things you can do and get into,” she said.

A new generation stepping up and willing to get their hands dirty.

