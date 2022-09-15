Black River man found guilty on sex charges

Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It took a Jefferson County court jury less than three hours Thursday to decide a Black River man is guilty of numerous sex charges.

Trevor Harrell was convicted after a trial which began Tuesday in Jefferson County court. Harrell was convicted of 20 charges, including three charges of predatory sexual assault against a child.

At the time of his arrest last November, Harrell was 35 years old.

Harrell allegedly committed numerous sexual acts on a girl from September of 2015 through May of 2020.

Police said the assaults began when she was 12-years-old and ended when she was 17.

He’s in jail, awaiting sentencing November 21.

