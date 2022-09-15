Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend

Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host an event this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s an event that is named after a professional boxing legend.

It’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions. It’s an event that comes out of a friendship Johnny Pepe developed with the former champion.

This year’s event will feature some quality amateur boxing action in a variety of weight classes from a variety of clubs.

Tickets for the event are available in advance at the boxing club or by calling Pepe at 315-783-4980. They will also be available at the door.

That’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions on Saturday night at the fairgrounds exhibition hall with fights beginning at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
There's no word on any injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Watertown's outer Arsenal...
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Patrick Whitehill
Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

Latest News

Delaney Callahan gets set to score in a girls' soccer contest pitting Watertown against Carthage.
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
Careylynn Schell Parody will take over as general manager for the Watertown Rapids.
Watertown rapids announce new general manager