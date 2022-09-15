Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host an event this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s an event that is named after a professional boxing legend.

It’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions. It’s an event that comes out of a friendship Johnny Pepe developed with the former champion.

This year’s event will feature some quality amateur boxing action in a variety of weight classes from a variety of clubs.

Tickets for the event are available in advance at the boxing club or by calling Pepe at 315-783-4980. They will also be available at the door.

That’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions on Saturday night at the fairgrounds exhibition hall with fights beginning at 6 p.m.

