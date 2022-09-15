Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on area high school and college soccer fields Wednesday.

The Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High.

A little under 5 minutes into this one Watertown got on the board. Delaney Callahan’s blast found the back of the net and it’s 1-0 Watertown.

About 3 minutes later Carthage tied it when Lalya Craig scored on the direct kick. The score is 1-all.

But Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 9-1

In Philadelphia it was another girls’ Frontier League matchup as Indian River hosted Immaculate Heart.

Lady Cavaliers were up 2-0 in the second half when Rhyleigh Colvard took the pass and connected, cutting the IHC lead to 2-1.

But the Lady Cavaliers answered when Kailey Montgomery’s shot went off the goalie’s hands and in. It’s 3-1 IHC.

Lady Cavs went on to beat Indian River 3-1.

OFA was at Canton for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

In the second half Josh Aldous’ shot appeared to be saved by Dylan Sovie, but was called a goal, making it 1-0 Canton

Ten minutes later Cyrus Gladle got the tying marker, making it 1-all.

Ethan Francey then connected to put Canton on top 2-1.

Brad Frank’s shot was deflected to Johnney McLear for the score. It’s 3-1 Canton.

Nolan Bombard put the icing on the cake as Canton went on to defeat OFA 4-1.

Brushton-Moira was at Parishville-Hopkinton for girls’ NAC soccer.

Alivia Sochia dented the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Parishville-Hopkinton.

Then it was Kylie Kirk splitting the pipes: 3-0 Panthers.

It was Kirk again, picking the corner for the tally: 4-0.

Alyssa Wood upped the Parishville-Hopkinton lead to 5-0.

Parishville-Hopkinton beat Bruston-Moira 5-0.

The Roos hosted Clarkson in men’s college soccer from SUNY Canton.

Bobby Guilfoil got the scoring underway, putting the Golden Knights on top 1-0.

Then it was Paulo Martino with the redirect: 2-0 Clarkson.

Golden Knights went on to beat SUNY Canton 3-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Beaver River 5, Lyme 0

Belleville Henderson 2, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 3, Indian River 1

Watertown 9, Carthage 1

Copenhagen 3, Thousand Islands 0

Lisbon, Harrisville -- postponed

Edwards-Knox 2, Heuvelton 1

Massena 2, Malone 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brishton-Moira 0

Hammond 4, Hermon-DeKalb 2

Boys’ high school soccer

Canton 4, OFA 1

Massena 3, Potsdam 1

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 3, SUNY Canton 0

St. Lawrence 1, SUNY Potsdam 1

Jefferson 5, Finger Lakes 1

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 4, SUNY Canton 0

Finger Lakes 2, Jefferson 0

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence 1

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 1

Brushton-Moira, Salmon River -- postponed

