Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on area high school and college soccer fields Wednesday.
The Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High.
A little under 5 minutes into this one Watertown got on the board. Delaney Callahan’s blast found the back of the net and it’s 1-0 Watertown.
About 3 minutes later Carthage tied it when Lalya Craig scored on the direct kick. The score is 1-all.
But Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 9-1
In Philadelphia it was another girls’ Frontier League matchup as Indian River hosted Immaculate Heart.
Lady Cavaliers were up 2-0 in the second half when Rhyleigh Colvard took the pass and connected, cutting the IHC lead to 2-1.
But the Lady Cavaliers answered when Kailey Montgomery’s shot went off the goalie’s hands and in. It’s 3-1 IHC.
Lady Cavs went on to beat Indian River 3-1.
OFA was at Canton for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.
In the second half Josh Aldous’ shot appeared to be saved by Dylan Sovie, but was called a goal, making it 1-0 Canton
Ten minutes later Cyrus Gladle got the tying marker, making it 1-all.
Ethan Francey then connected to put Canton on top 2-1.
Brad Frank’s shot was deflected to Johnney McLear for the score. It’s 3-1 Canton.
Nolan Bombard put the icing on the cake as Canton went on to defeat OFA 4-1.
Brushton-Moira was at Parishville-Hopkinton for girls’ NAC soccer.
Alivia Sochia dented the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Parishville-Hopkinton.
Then it was Kylie Kirk splitting the pipes: 3-0 Panthers.
It was Kirk again, picking the corner for the tally: 4-0.
Alyssa Wood upped the Parishville-Hopkinton lead to 5-0.
Parishville-Hopkinton beat Bruston-Moira 5-0.
The Roos hosted Clarkson in men’s college soccer from SUNY Canton.
Bobby Guilfoil got the scoring underway, putting the Golden Knights on top 1-0.
Then it was Paulo Martino with the redirect: 2-0 Clarkson.
Golden Knights went on to beat SUNY Canton 3-0.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Beaver River 5, Lyme 0
Belleville Henderson 2, South Lewis 0
Immaculate Heart 3, Indian River 1
Watertown 9, Carthage 1
Copenhagen 3, Thousand Islands 0
Lisbon, Harrisville -- postponed
Edwards-Knox 2, Heuvelton 1
Massena 2, Malone 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brishton-Moira 0
Hammond 4, Hermon-DeKalb 2
Boys’ high school soccer
Canton 4, OFA 1
Massena 3, Potsdam 1
Men’s college soccer
Clarkson 3, SUNY Canton 0
St. Lawrence 1, SUNY Potsdam 1
Jefferson 5, Finger Lakes 1
Women’s college soccer
Clarkson 4, SUNY Canton 0
Finger Lakes 2, Jefferson 0
College volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence 1
High school volleyball
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 1
Brushton-Moira, Salmon River -- postponed
