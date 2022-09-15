How local moms are coping with continued baby formula shortage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Despite widespread calls for a solution, it can still be hard to find baby formula on store shelves. We looked into how some north country moms are handling the shortage.

It’s been half a year since a recall sparked a nationwide formula shortage and many north country mothers are still struggling to find formula.

Cali Marhevka has one baby at home and another on the way.

“I’m 13 weeks pregnant now, and there’s still a shortage in the stores, barely any on the shelves, and it does raise a concern because you never know if you’re going to be able to with your second,” she said.

While the shortage has improved since mid-July, as of a few weeks ago, almost a quarter of powdered formula was still out-of-stock, according to market research firm IRI.

The Food and Drug Administration continues to attack the issue as it works with both domestic and foreign formula manufacturers to increase supply.

Moms like Grace Reeves say they’re able to breastfeed instead of using baby formula, and being part of a tight-knit mom community has allowed her to help other moms facing the shortage.

“I have tried to always be able to donate breast milk when I can, so I did with her. I have never really been able to do so much with her, as I have had only just enough milk for her. Some moms are super lucky to be able to have a freezer stash and have to donate their breast milk to other moms in the community,” she said.

Briana Lee with the Watertown Urban Mission says more people have been asking for baby formula since the shortage began.

“It’s a struggle just on a daily basis for everything, and not to have a formula something that’s so important on the daily need for your baby, it’s shocking that something like this could even be something in our community,” she said.

Lee says parents can currently find some formula in stock at the urban mission. She says if you’re looking for a specific kind, call ahead.

