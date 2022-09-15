Linda Lou Harris, 72, native of East Rodman

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA.

Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.

A remarriage to Rodney Ludlow blessed her with a daughter, Erica (Ludlow) Meyer, and two stepchildren she claimed as her own, Jeremy Ludlow and Kelly (Ludlow) Lester.

After graduating from JCC in 1981 with an Associate’s in Nursing, Linda worked in the ER at former Mercy Hospital and became a volunteer EMT with South Jeff Rescue Squad.

To better the quality of life for her family and career, Linda moved her family to Greenville, NC, Raleigh, NC, and eventually landed in Wilmington, NC, where she worked as an RN in the emergency departments of various hospitals.

Upon marrying her husband, James (Jim) Harris Sr., in Wilmington, NC on September 17, 1994, she was gifted another stepson, James (Rob) Harris, Jr.

Always educating herself and following her deep desire for research, knowledge, and the truth, Linda went on to earn her Bachelor’s, Master’s, & PhD.

After decades of working in high-level trauma ERs, Linda found her final career with PPD Pharmacovigilance (PV), where she was a Principal Safety Specialist concentrating on drug research.

To be closer to her children and grandchildren, Linda and Jim eventually relocated to Canton, GA. She continued to work for PPD for 23 years until becoming ill in early August 2022.

Linda’s passions included walking, running, crafting, and spending time with family, which often included playing various card and dice games. Being an avid reader and having an exceptional mind, Linda spent much of her free time learning all she could about health, nutrition, the afterlife, and spirituality. She volunteered weekly at Never Alone Food Pantry in Woodstock, GA and helped with other various causes. Being a lover of animals, she had a soft spot for dogs. Above all, Linda’s biggest passion was her family. During the final days of her life, she knew and reminded us, that life is all about love.

Linda passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband, James Harris Sr., children; Alan (Angie) Ludlow, Nick Ludlow, Erica Meyer, Jeremy Ludlow, Kelly Lester, and Rob (Michelle) Harris, grandchildren; Andy Hanes, Alex and Ada Ludlow, Jaden and Vanessa Meyer, Shyanne, Katlin and CJ Lester, Braxton and Noah Ludlow, Corey, Ryan, Tyler, Riley, and Gabby Harris, great-grandchildren, siblings; Terry (Bill) Freeman, Deborah (Frank) Shaw, Cynthia (Phil) Maitland, Yvonne Rudd, & David Card, and beloved extended family. Linda Harris deeply loved and was loved.

Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

