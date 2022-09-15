Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Lowville

Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.

Mrs. Gaylord was born on September 23, 1934 in Lowville the daughter of the late Fred E. and Marjorie M. (Wilder) Wantz. Nancy graduated from General Martin Central School the class of 1951. She married Kenneth H. Gaylord, Jr. on February 24, 1952 at her parents home with Rev. Martin Weck, Pastor, of Glenfield Methodist Church officiating. She and Kenneth owned and operated a dairy farm on State Route 26, Martinsburg for 22 years. Kenneth died on April 28, 1993.

She is survived by her three children, Penny (Michael) McCue; David (Amy) Gaylord; Shelly (Richard) Schneider; her son-in-law, Richard Gorczyca; ten grandchildren, Casey (Maria), Molly (Ross), John (Anita), Jessica (John), Christopher (Christy), Matthew, Lana (Travis), Jennifer (James), Cory (Miranda), Scot (Maxyne), Holly (Eli); 16 great grandchildren, Aidan, Bryce, Henry, Dylan, Ian, Devon, Hannah, Adalyn, Asher, Estela, Alaina, Evan, Owen, Avery, Eli, and Emma; her sister, Diane Harblin and three nephews, Jeffrey, Anthony and Michael.

Nancy is predeceased by her daughter, Lori J. Gorczyca and granddaughter, Megan.

Calling hours for family and friends will by on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by her funeral with close friend Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, retired minister officiating. Burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery.

Nancy was a member of Glenfield United Methodist Church, South Lewis Parish, where she was treasurer, a member of Singing Waters Seniors. She enjoyed knitting and loved to garden.

Memorials in Nancy’s name may be made to ones choice.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh@twcny.rr.com

