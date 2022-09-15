NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire

Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a COVID-19 booster shot on September 7, 2022.
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a COVID-19 booster shot on September 7, 2022.(Screen shot from press briefing)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of how far we’ve come when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Kathy Hochul allowed New York’s state of emergency to expire late Monday night.

She said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the pandemic because it let the state secure Covid testing kits.

Hochul said her team is watching the number of cases, and they have gone down significantly.

