OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of having sex with an underage teenager.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Paige Woods allegedly had sexual contact with someone under 17 in the town of Oswegatchie.

She was charged with third-degree rape and arraigned in Oswegatchie town court.

