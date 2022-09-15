Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of stealing firearms from a family member then taking them onto school property.

State police say 24-year-old Logan Binan allegedly stole three rifles from a family member’s garage on County Route 47 in the town of Parishville Monday morning.

Later that evening, troopers say, he allegedly parked his vehicle on school property and walked into a wooded area near the school with the rifles.

He turned himself in to the Canton Police Department, where state police came and arrested him.

Binan was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

He was ticketed and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
There's no word on any injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Watertown's outer Arsenal...
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Patrick Whitehill
Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

Latest News

Remington Art Museum's Harvest Moon event
Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser
Delaney Callahan gets set to score in a girls' soccer contest pitting Watertown against Carthage.
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
Wake Up Weather
A sunny, fall-like day - even though fall’s not here yet
Jaynie Trudell sent us this shot of the tall ship docked in Ogdensburg.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Birthdays, Massena silliness & random pizza