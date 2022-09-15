Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of stealing firearms from a family member then taking them onto school property.

State police say 24-year-old Logan Binan allegedly stole three rifles from a family member’s garage on County Route 47 in the town of Parishville Monday morning.

Later that evening, troopers say, he allegedly parked his vehicle on school property and walked into a wooded area near the school with the rifles.

He turned himself in to the Canton Police Department, where state police came and arrested him.

Binan was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

He was ticketed and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.