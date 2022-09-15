Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season.

These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level says workers that are not volunteers have to be paid minimum wage. This leaves Captain Elizabeth Nicoll with the Watertown Corps concerned for the future.

“We didn’t have to do that last year. It’s a wait and see on how much it’s going to affect us this season,” she said.

Previously, many workers with the Salvation Army, especially their holiday season bell ringers chose to be compensated with meals and transportation. With that option gone, Captain Nicoll says some volunteers can’t put in the time they used to. Others can’t work at all.

“And then of course for those who choose to get paid by the hour, that means a lot more on the expenses side so it does make a bit of a difference,” she said.

These changes have posed further challenges for Watertown’s Salvation Army since its building is in dire need of a new heating system. Captain Nicoll says that’ll cost about $30,000 in donations.

“And that’s on top of what we have to raise at Christmas through bell ringing,” she said.

Costs at Christmas will likely be up this year as a rise in inflation and homelessness in Jefferson County causes an increased need for the Salvation Army’s services.

“At the end of August, we had 240 meals in one day. It’s just crazy to think how much people in our community are affected by the rising costs of things,” said Nicoll.

Anticipating challenges, the Watertown Corps has already called in help from local businesses, churches, and service organizations.

“That can always make a huge difference. Having a service organization take a Saturday at Walmart. You’d be shocked at how much they can raise in 8 hours,” said Nicoll.

While having large groups participate, the Salvation Army is always looking for individual volunteers as well.

If you’re interested, call 315-782-4470.

