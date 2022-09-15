Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will host its annual Harvest Moon event later this month.
Museum volunteer Rich Bzura filled us in during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.
The event will be at the museum from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
There will be both live music and a DJ. There’s also a silent auction, a cash bar, and appetizers provided by local eateries.
Tickets in advance cost $35 for members and $40 for non-members. At the door they’ll cost $40 for members and $45 for non-members.
You can buy tickets at fredericremington.org or by calling 315-393-2425.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.