Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser

Remington Art Museum's Harvest Moon Event
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will host its annual Harvest Moon event later this month.

Museum volunteer Rich Bzura filled us in during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The event will be at the museum from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

There will be both live music and a DJ. There’s also a silent auction, a cash bar, and appetizers provided by local eateries.

Tickets in advance cost $35 for members and $40 for non-members. At the door they’ll cost $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

You can buy tickets at fredericremington.org or by calling 315-393-2425.

