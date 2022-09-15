Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will host its annual Harvest Moon event later this month.

Museum volunteer Rich Bzura filled us in during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be at the museum from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

There will be both live music and a DJ. There’s also a silent auction, a cash bar, and appetizers provided by local eateries.

Tickets in advance cost $35 for members and $40 for non-members. At the door they’ll cost $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

You can buy tickets at fredericremington.org or by calling 315-393-2425.

