Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Birthdays, Massena silliness & random pizza

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In this edition of Pics of the Week, we celebrate two important birthdays and take a look at some fun in Massena.

The first birthday we celebrate is Betty Jackson’s 99th. Her family threw her a party with all the works, including her first-ever motorcycle ride. Thanks to Cassandra Herzberg for sharing -- and happy birthday to Betty!

The next birthday we celebrate is Evans Mills. This was the village’s centennial celebration and parade. Terry Evans sent photos over after all the fun was had.

There was some silliness in Massena captured by Robyn McGregor and David Caskinette. The Grinch might be a little confused. He’s out being friendly to neighbors and he’s about three months too early.

In the way of photography Karrie Koerick in Gouverneur takes the cake on nature pics this week with her praying mantis shot.

And Jaynie Trudell captured the tall ship docked in Ogdensburg, a visiting replica of a 1500s Spanish ship that circumnavigated the globe.

Carol Tebo put a picture in our weather share space, with absolutely no context. It’s just three guys eating pizza at a construction site.

Thanks, Carol. we got a good laugh out of that. We hope they enjoyed their lunch.

Be sure to share your content with us by Sending It To 7.

Check out our Pics of the Week and Weather galleries below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.