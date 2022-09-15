A sunny, fall-like day - even though fall’s not here yet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be on the cool side today.
It’s a hint of fall even though the season is a week away. And we’ll be back to summer-like weather before it gets here.
It will be sunny today with highs in the low- to mid-60s.
Clouds move in overnight and it stays cool. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Warmth returns for the weekend.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.
Rain is likely Monday. Highs will again be in the mid-70s.
It will be partly sunny and 73 on Tuesday.
Wednesday -- the last day of summer -- will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.