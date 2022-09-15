Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold

The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit.

Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property.

It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street, along with another standalone building. Current tenants include Family Dollar, Carthage Savings Bank and ABC 50.

Meanwhile, 3,000 square feet will be used by Toys for Tots from October 1 to January 1. The group collects toys to give away during the holiday season and needed a new space.

The group bought the properties from Brian Murray for $3.5 million.

