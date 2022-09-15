William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his...
William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022.(Funeral Home)

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022.

Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he attended Watertown schools. On March 8, 1958 he married Nancy R. Hirschey at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Boyd officiating lasting for 64 amazing years.

Bill was a Dryer Operator for Knowlton Technologies in Watertown NY and retired in 2000 after completing 47 years of service to the company. He was a member of Stone Mills Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, trapping, Woodworking, and practically anything to do with the outdoors, especially time spent at his camp in the Adirondacks in Star Lake. He loved old westerns and recently playing rummy for hours with Mom. He was a loving Family man and a jack of all trades always building or fixing things and passing his knowledge along to his kids and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Nancy, Bill is survived by his 5 children, Mike Hibbard and wife Linda, Sandy Creek, Tammy L. O’Donnell, Evans Mills, Lisa M. Eppolito, Clayton, Brad A. Traynor, Chaumont, and William J. “BJ” Traynor, Stone Mills; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; his rescue dog a Golden Retriever, Benji; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his many hunting and fishing friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents; son Thomas W. Traynor; son-in-law Matthew Eppolito; sister Donna Killmeier; and brother Sam Traynor.

As per his wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Bill’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It can still be hard to find baby formula on store shelves. We looked into how some north...
How local moms are coping with continued baby formula shortage
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik backs federal ban on most abortions after 15 weeks

Obituaries

Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the...
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022...
Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Lowville
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Black River man found guilty on sex charges
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a COVID-19 booster shot on September 7, 2022.
NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire
Pope Francis
Pope receives abuse coverup allegations sent by Ogdensburg’s bishop
The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold