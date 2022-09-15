William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills

William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. (Funeral Home)

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022.

Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he attended Watertown schools. On March 8, 1958 he married Nancy R. Hirschey at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Boyd officiating lasting for 64 amazing years.

Bill was a Dryer Operator for Knowlton Technologies in Watertown NY and retired in 2000 after completing 47 years of service to the company. He was a member of Stone Mills Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, trapping, Woodworking, and practically anything to do with the outdoors, especially time spent at his camp in the Adirondacks in Star Lake. He loved old westerns and recently playing rummy for hours with Mom. He was a loving Family man and a jack of all trades always building or fixing things and passing his knowledge along to his kids and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Nancy, Bill is survived by his 5 children, Mike Hibbard and wife Linda, Sandy Creek, Tammy L. O’Donnell, Evans Mills, Lisa M. Eppolito, Clayton, Brad A. Traynor, Chaumont, and William J. “BJ” Traynor, Stone Mills; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; his rescue dog a Golden Retriever, Benji; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his many hunting and fishing friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents; son Thomas W. Traynor; son-in-law Matthew Eppolito; sister Donna Killmeier; and brother Sam Traynor.

As per his wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Bill’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

