Athlete of the Week: Vinny Thomas

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Gouverneur who put together a great game with few opportunities. This touchdown machine earning this week’s title.

Vinny Thomas is a talented junior who touched the ball just 4 times this past Saturday against Potsdam, but it resulted in 3 touchdowns.

He scored on runs of 65 and 23 yards and caught a pass for a 14 yard touchdown. Vinny finished with 107 yards rushing on just 3 carries.

He also played solid from outside linebacker.

He does it all for the Wildcats, including returning kicks. He also wrestles, and in track, Vinny made it to States in the 100 and also part of a winning Section 10 relay team.

The total package.

Vinny is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 16, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

