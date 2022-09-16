Athlete of the Week: Vinny Thomas

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Gouverneur who put together a great game with few opportunities. This touchdown machine earning this week’s title.

Vinny Thomas is a talented junior who touched the ball just 4 times this past Saturday against Potsdam, but it resulted in 3 touchdowns.

He scored on runs of 65 and 23 yards and caught a pass for a 14 yard touchdown. Vinny finished with 107 yards rushing on just 3 carries.

He also played solid from outside linebacker.

He does it all for the Wildcats, including returning kicks. He also wrestles, and in track, Vinny made it to States in the 100 and also part of a winning Section 10 relay team.

The total package.

Vinny is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 16, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Huckle
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Black River man found guilty on sex charges

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Vinny Thomas
Josh is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 9,...
Athlete of the Week: Josh Bigelow
Athlete of the Week: Josh Bigelow
Arts All-Star: Trinity Schwedler
Arts All-Star: Trinity Schwedler