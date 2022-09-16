Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child who was in her care.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a babysitter has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Makallie Durham is facing charges that include capital murder and felony child abuse.

WMC reports deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and an injured 11-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said both children were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the boy died, and the girl remained hospitalized.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Durham.

Deputies said Durham also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the details of what led up to the child’s death that evening.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
There's no word on any injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Watertown's outer Arsenal...
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Patrick Whitehill
Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

Latest News

PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
WWNY How local moms are coping with continued baby formula shortage
WWNY Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army
WWNY Stefanik backs federal ban on most abortions after 15 weeks