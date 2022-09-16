Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being recognized for his heroic efforts to help a mom with a baby avoid a potential carjacking.

Mykel Gordon ran to a woman who was screaming for help when authorities say William Branch, 43, approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

When she didn’t comply, Branch grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon was punched in the face as he fought Branch to the ground, authorities said.

The Chick-fil-A employee was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Gordon with a Community Service award, a special coin and a personal thank you for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

“We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to Gordon, he had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

