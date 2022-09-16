Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton, formerly of Buffalo, died, September 12,2022, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law who took wonderful care of her. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton, formerly of Buffalo, died, September 12,2022, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law who took wonderful care of her. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements. There will be calling hours on Sunday, September 18, 2-5 PM at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home at 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, New York, 14227. A funeral mass will be on Monday, September 19, 10 am at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 103 Como Park, Blvd., Buffalo, New York. Jean is survived her sons, Robert Jusiak (the late Maryann) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Leonard and his wife Betty Ann of Lancaster, NY, her daughter, Alexandra and her husband Gary Bolis of Canton, daughter-in-law’s, Chris Jusiak, Boston, NY, and Cynthia Garra of Orchard Park, NY, grandchildren, Joel, Jodi, Dana, Bobbi Ann, Derik, Jeff, Matthew, Brian, Amy and Brendan, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Thomas Jusiak, Kenneth Jusiak, grandson Christopher Bolis, siblings, Casey, Tony, Steve and Teddy Glogowski, Emily Piskorz, Rose Domogala, and Alice Pyszczynski. Eugenia was born on October 29,1920, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late, Walter and Mary Jezuit Glogowski. She married William Jusiak on September14,1940 at the Precious Blood R.C. Church, Buffalo, NY, he died on August 8, 1995. She was a loving and caring, wife and mother which was her career. Jean was a parishioner of the Resurrection Church and St. Mary’s Church, Canton, NY. She was a member of the Altar Aid Society, Cochair of the Annual Lawn Fete, as well as a booth Chairman. She loved to crochet, color, play cards and go to the casino. Her family lovingly called her “Sarge”. She was the pillar of her family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the William Jusiak Memorial Fund which was founded by her son Tom in honor of her husband William. The address is William Jusiak Memorial Fund, c/o Christine Jusiak, 6811 Liebler Road, Boston, New York, 14025 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

