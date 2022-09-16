First Trinity Concert - Project Trio

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Project Trio

First Trinity Concert Series, September 18 at 3 pm

Tickets here

At Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown

Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the high energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is acclaimed by the press as being “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.” Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor, and first-rate playing.”

Greg Pattillo, flute Daniel Berkey, saxophone Peter Seymour, double bass

