Genevieve W. Anderson, 81, of Brasher Iron Works

BRASHER IRON WORKS, New York (WWNY) - Genevieve W. Anderson, 81, of County Route 55, peacefully passed away at her home on September 14, 2022.

Genevieve was born November 29, 1940 in Norfolk, NY, the daughter of the late Glen and Shirley (Sweet) Beamis. She graduated from Norfolk School in 1958 and worked at Norfolk Paper Mill for a short time. Genevieve married John Grant which later ended in divorce. She later married Victor Anderson on June 2, 1972 at Grace United Methodist Church in Massena.

Genevieve liked to plant flowers and take walks in the woods to enjoy nature. She also enjoyed feeding the birds, waterfalls, botanical gardens and taking yearly trips with her son Christopher.

Genevieve is survived by her husband Victor; her son, Christopher Grant of Dover Plains; step-children, Scott (Karen) Anderson of Brasher Iron Works, Michelle Anderson of Syracuse and Vickie (Dan) Patton of North Lawrence; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and a sister, Glenda McKenna of Brewerton, NY.

She was predeceased by two sons, Matthew in infancy and Shane Anderson in 2018; a brother, Fred Farnsworth.

Per Genevieve’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

