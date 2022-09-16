Graveside Services: Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service with military honors for Larry F. Carr will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Depauville Cemetery.

Mr. Carr, 78, of Clayton died August 1, 2022 at his home.

