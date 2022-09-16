Highlights & scores: boys & girls on the pitch

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school soccer made for a busy night on area soccer fields Thursday.

In a girls’ Frontier League soccer meeting in Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Lowville.

The Lady Red Raiders took the early lead when Taci Smith scored from a tough angle, putting Lowville in front 1-0.

General Brown tied it up when Ainsley Fuller scored on the great effort, knotting the game at 1.

Lowville regained the lead when Smith scored her second goal of the game off the direct kick, making it 2-1 Lowville.

Lowville goes on to beat General Brown 3-2.

The Patriots met Lyme in boys’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor.

First half: the Lakers jumped in front when Derek Radley dented the back of the net, one of his four goals on the game. It’s 1-0 Lyme.

Then it’s Logan McDonald with the left-footed boot that connected: 2-0.

Lyme goes on to blank Sackets Harbor 10-0.

General Brown hosted Lowville in a boys’ Frontier League contest in Dexter.

First half: Lowville was up 1-0 when Michael Fayle scored off the corner kick, increasing the Red Raider lead to 2-0.

But the Lions answered. Kael Hoselton went far corner for the tally. It’s 2-1 Lowville at the half.

Lowville doubles up General Brown 4-2.

Chateaugay was at St. Lawrence Central in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

Tyson Beaudin made it 1-0.

The Larries answered. Charlie Dow fed Jacob Evans for the tally: 1- all.

Second half: Ethan Cook connected from the top of the 18, making it 3-1 Chateaugay.

Landon Cardona fed Andrew LaMora for the goal: 3-2.

Leonard scored the insurance goal as Chateaugay beat St. Lawrence Central 4-2.

Madrid-Waddington was at Colton Pierrepont for boys’ NAC soccer.

Colts netminder Harlee Besio saved the Kaden Kingston shot.

Jackets keeper Joe White made the save on the Oliver Johnson blast.

Johnson scored his second goal of the game.

The Colts beat Madrid Waddington 4-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Lyme 10, Sackets Harbor 0

LaFargeville 1, Thousand Islands 0

Belleville Henderson 3, Beaver River 1

Immaculate Heart 7, Alexandria 1

Copenhagen 3, South Lewis 1

Lowville 4, General Brown 2

Watertown 3, Indian River 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brishton-Moira 1

Hermon-DeKalb 2, Gouverneur 1

Chateaugay 4, St. Lawrence Central 2

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Madrid-Waddington 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Lowville 3, General Brown 2

Chateaugay 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Malone 2, Gouverneur 1

Massena 4, Canton 0

Potsdam 1, Salmon River 0

OFA 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Massena 2

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0

Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 101, South Lewis 63

South Jefferson 90, Thousand Islands 70

Beaver River 100, Indian River 79

Lowville 99, Carthage 69

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, General Brown 0

