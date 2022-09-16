Historical society to host History and Genealogy Fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting its History and Genealogy Fair this Saturday.

Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Flower Memorial Library Director Suzanne Renzi-Falge appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

Local historians, genealogists, and guest speakers will be on hand to help identify ways to trace your ancestors.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historical society at 228 Washington Street in Watertown.

