Isolated rain, but mainly in the morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another day that will feel like fall.

There’s a 30% chance of rain, but much of the day will be dry.

It will be mostly cloudy, although we could see sun here and there.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be another cool night. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Saturday will warm up nicely. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny and 70 on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the last day of summer, will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s.

The first day of fall is Thursday. It will be partly sunny and 75.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.