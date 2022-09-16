Isolated rain, but mainly in the morning

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another day that will feel like fall.

There’s a 30% chance of rain, but much of the day will be dry.

It will be mostly cloudy, although we could see sun here and there.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be another cool night. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Saturday will warm up nicely. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny and 70 on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the last day of summer, will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s.

The first day of fall is Thursday. It will be partly sunny and 75.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Black River man found guilty on sex charges
Police lights
Parishville man accused of stealing rifles
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7
Mainly cloudy on Friday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A sunny, fall-like day - even though fall’s not here yet