Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago.
Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now.
He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and very gentle and would do well in just about any home.
There are a lot of cats and kittens available at the shelter, along with a few rabbits and finches.
Stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the SPCA at 315-782-3260.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.