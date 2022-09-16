Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.

He attended Lowville Academy Central School.

He married Jill (Hirschy, Ouellette) Ielfield at Martinsburg Methodist Church on September 25, 1981. After having 4 children, the marriage ended in divorce in 2002.

Larry held several different jobs in many different fields. He was a skilled carpenter. He worked as the maintenance man at Lewis County Dairy for several years. After relocating to Savanah, GA he worked at Tybee Island Light Station. He then moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, he worked at the Blue Poodle and then Camp Wag a Tail as a Dog Groomer. He worked other various jobs over the years.

Larry is survived by his long-time “work partner”, Leah Parker, Hot Springs, AR. Two daughters, a son and their spouses, Heather (Matt) Merry, Calcium, NY, Travis (Elizabeth) Ouellette, Castorland, NY and Rebecca Ouellette, Rome. GA. Four sisters, Deborah Bidwell, GA, Francis Davies, Lowville, NY, Sue (Ronald) Young, Goose Creek, SC and Lori (Bruce) Lyndaker, Belfort, NY. Five granddaughtes, 2 grandsons, 1 step granddaughter and 1 great granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his beloved son, Ryan Ouellette, his parents, a sister, Dawn Ouellette, two brothers in law, Donald Bidwell and Robert Davies.

Larry loved to fish and spend time outside. He built amazing wooden boxes and novelty items that he gave and sold to friends and family. He also loved gardening.

Larry’s final wishes were that he was cremated with no funeral or any type of service.

