Liberty predicts nearly 20% hike in natural gas bills

Natural gas stove
Natural gas stove(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Liberty New York Gas, which serves much of St. Lawrence County, says customers can expect to spend 18.8% more for their natural gas this winter.

The company says that last winter, customers on average spent $900 – or $180 a month – during the five-month heating season.

For 2022-2023, they can expect to pay an average of about $1,050, or nearly $210 per month. That’s a monthly average increase of about $30 a month.

Liberty says 96% of the increase is caused by a hike in the cost of natural gas by almost 50% in the past year.

The company says it plans to buy gas when the prices is low and store it for the winter when prices tend to be higher.

Liberty recommends these steps to reduce homeowners’ energy costs:

  • Adjust thermostats at night or during the day while no one is home.
  • Keep filters or electronic air cleaners clean and in good working condition.
  • Weatherize windows and doors.
  • Update fixtures and faucets to energy efficient models.

You can find out more at libertyenergyandwater.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Black River man found guilty on sex charges
Police lights
Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

Latest News

Renee Huckle
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese
Watertown Farm & Craft Market
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus