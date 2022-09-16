Liberty predicts nearly 20% hike in natural gas bills

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Liberty New York Gas, which serves much of St. Lawrence County, says customers can expect to spend 18.8% more for their natural gas this winter.

The company says that last winter, customers on average spent $900 – or $180 a month – during the five-month heating season.

For 2022-2023, they can expect to pay an average of about $1,050, or nearly $210 per month. That’s a monthly average increase of about $30 a month.

Liberty says 96% of the increase is caused by a hike in the cost of natural gas by almost 50% in the past year.

The company says it plans to buy gas when the prices is low and store it for the winter when prices tend to be higher.

Liberty recommends these steps to reduce homeowners’ energy costs:

Adjust thermostats at night or during the day while no one is home.

Keep filters or electronic air cleaners clean and in good working condition.

Weatherize windows and doors.

Update fixtures and faucets to energy efficient models.

You can find out more at libertyenergyandwater.com.

