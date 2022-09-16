Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force.

The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a recipe contest with entries judged on presentation, creativity, and taste. Along with live entertainment, food vendors, and local crafts, this year will mark the return of something iconic.

“The giant cheesecake is back and we’re excited about it. Kraft-Heinz has made the cheesecake again this year. Last year we went to the individual cups, and people liked them, but there’s nothing that can really beat a giant cheesecake,” said Jeremiah Papineau, committee chair, Cream Cheese Festival.

Admission to the event is free with opening ceremonies beginning on the main stage at noon.

