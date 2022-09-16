Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage

Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.