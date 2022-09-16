Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

