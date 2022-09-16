Man struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of Adams Friday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after a truck hit him as he bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Route 11 between Spook Hill Road and South Jefferson Central School.

Officials said the crash was reported by a state trooper.

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

