Man struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after a truck hit him as he bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Route 11 between Spook Hill Road and South Jefferson Central School.

Officials said the crash was reported by a state trooper.

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

