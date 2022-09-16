Queen’s funeral to preempt 7 News Monday morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A CBS special report will feature Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning.

The special report will be on CBS from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will interrupt our regular morning broadcast.

7 News This Morning will be broadcast on WNYF Fox 28 during the special report.

The reest of our broadcasts will be on CBS as scheduled throughout the rest of the day.

