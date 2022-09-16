Red & Black head to last regular season contest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black close out their regular season at home this Saturday.

With homefield advantage in the playoffs, the Red & Black could have two more home games after this one.

The Red & Black offense put up 31 points with 329 total yards in the win July 30 at Broome County.

Red & Black offense coordinator Jerry Levine hopes for more of the same this Saturday.

Meanwhile the defense allowed just 155 total yards in the shutout win at Broome County. Defensive coordinator Aaron Rivers is looking for another solid effort by his unit.

Now the Red & Black face Broome County in the last regular season game of the year.

Watertown will host Broome County Saturday night, 7 p.m. at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

