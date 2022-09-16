Sharon A. Walker, 78, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Sharon A. Walker, 78, a resident of 3 East High Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon Phil Regan presiding.  Mrs. Walker passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. 

Sharon is survived by a son, John F. and Kerry Walker Jr., Brownville; a daughter, Jana and Jeff Rose, Stafford, VA; her four beloved grandchildren, Mahala, Cassandra, Marissa and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Tristan and a brother, Peter Cole, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. 

Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents Alva and Ruth Cole; her husband John; a brother Roger Cole and a sister Pamela Hooper.

Born in Potsdam, NY on December 4, 1943 to the late Alva and Ruth Smith Cole, Sharon graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1962 and married John F. Walker.  John later passed away on October 9, 1966.  Sharon worked as a nurse’s aide at the Highland Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.  In her free time, Sharon lived a simple lifestyle and enjoyed reading and animals, especially her cat “Oreo”. 

Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to  a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

