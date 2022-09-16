We are heart broken to announce that Susan Fuller Woodward, 75, of Wellesley Island, NY, peacefully passed away on September 22, 2022, surrounded in love by her immediate family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - We are heart broken to announce that Susan Fuller Woodward, 75, of Wellesley Island, NY, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2022, surrounded in love by her immediate family.

Susan was born on November 2, 1946 to Ruth and Herbert Leach in Burlington, Vermont. Her travels with her border patrol father landed her in Watertown, NY and while attending Case Junior in 1960, she met her husband Jack, eventually marrying in 1967.

This was the start of her fortunate life as a military wife and mother. Susan demonstrated exceptional strength, often raising her children Robert (Rob) and Erin alone across 25 formal assignments, domestic and international, and 30 homes during Jack’s 35 year Service career. She nurtured and cared for her family. In addition to ensuring a loving and stable home life, she provided financial support by taking on various jobs as an artist, a formal picture framer, and a certified jeweler.

She was dedicated and proud. She was approachable, trustworthy, dependable and made everyone feel welcomed. As a military wife she manned and supported the homefront, volunteered to open presidential mail at the White House, and was a civic leader. She dined with Presidents, State Department leaders and many military commanders. She hosted leaders of the five English speaking nations in her home in Washington for formal dinners. As a mother she provided 24/7 unconditional love, and straightforward guidance. Knowing that “home is where the Air Force sends you”, she guaranteed that every house was a home. “She was the best mom ever”. As a friend she was a bright light and never hesitated to provide unsolicited support. She had the words and the hugs, and knew when they were necessary. As a daughter and sister she spent her time selflessly, going above and beyond, to care for her family’s health, happiness and well being. Susan was happy and grateful in all aspects of her life.

Although Jack retired in 2002 after 35 years in the Air Force, Susan’s work continued as they lived out the rest of their 55-year marriage. She became Jack’s personal angel, CEO, secretary, manager, event planner, personal shopper, chef, and housekeeper. They eventually found their forever home and her “Happy Place” on the beautiful St. Lawrence River in The Thousand Islands.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Herbert, and her sisters, Pamela and Patricia. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her two children, Rob and Erin, along with countless friends and extended family. Though her accomplishments are no traditional measure of success, the life she had, grounded by family and dear friends, was a life well-lived.

Our family would feel honored if you continued to keep us and Susan in your thoughts and prayers. Though we were not prepared to lose Susan as suddenly as we did, we do know that she is at peace, feeling the comfort of her heavenly family, and looking over all of us.

“Whether we’re by the River, on the River, or in the River, we know two things: 1) go with the flow, 2) leave a message and we’ll get back to you”. We welcome and encourage you to provide your thoughts and memories of Susan through the “Share a memory” option of her obituary on the Cleveland Funeral Home website https://www.clevelandfhinc.com/listings.

Visitation will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY 13601 on September 23, 2022 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

Services will be held at the Thousand Island Park Chapel 42831 St Lawrence Ave, Thousand Island Park, NY 13692 on September 24 from 11:00am to 12:00pm, immediately followed by a reception at the TI Park Pavilion at the Main Dock.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, Gwen’s Food Pantry, or Hospice of Jefferson County.

