TV Dinner: Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese

TV Dinner: Pasta with apples, bacon & blue cheese
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This dish is a nod to Chef Chris Manning’s mother, who often cooked both sweet and savory apple recipes.

He calls this smoky, salty, sweet, tart dish Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese.

It’s perfect for a fall day.

Pasta with Apples, Bacon & Blue Cheese

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 4 strips bacon, cooked and diced

- ½ cup diced onion

- ½ cup diced bell pepper

- 1½ cups apples (about two), peeled, cored, and diced

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- Pinch of chili flake

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 2 ounces apple cider

- 1 pound pasta, cooked

- Chopped herbs for garnish

- Crumbled blue cheese for garnish

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet on medium heat. Add bacon, onion, peppers, and apples and cook until onion begins to wilt.

Add garlic, chili flake, salt, pepper, and cider. Cook until sauce coats the back of a serving spoon. Stir in pasta and garnish with blue cheese and herbs.

