Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going.

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday through October 5.

Vendors set up along Washington Street in front of city hall and the Dulles State Office Building.

Find out more at watertownfarmandcraft.com.

