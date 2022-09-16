Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief is back in Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse.

Matt Timerman told 7 News he expects to go before the grand jury Friday afternoon.

This marks the second time he has been asked to testify in front of the grand jury investigating Morse’s death. The first time was in August.

In March 2021, Morse suffered a medical emergency at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, which is in Schuyler County. He died nine days later.

Morse was overcome while completing the last in a series of obstacles - essentially exercises in learning how to get out of difficult and life-threatening situations.

A report by state safety experts found no violations of health or safety standards despite the testimony of other trainees, who said they saw instructors yelling at Morse as he lay on the floor, not breathing.

Timerman has been critical of the investigation into the incident.

Morse’s parents blame the academy for his death. They believe it’s an environment of hazing and bullying, and that their son is the victim of a crime.

Peyton’s father, Dave Morse, also appeared in front of the grand jury in August.

The fact that a grand jury is hearing testimony suggests that criminal charges are being considered.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.